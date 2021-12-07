ITSA2021: Roger Millar is new ITS America chair – other appointments also announced

As ITS America’s Annual Meeting gets underway in Charlotte, North Carolina, the society has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the election of four officers – including Washington State DOT director Roger Millar as chair – as well as three new members.

The officers and board members, who were confirmed at the event in Charlotte, represent a diverse group of senior-level executives from private companies and public agencies in the mobility, technology and ITS spheres.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new officers and board members,” said ITS America president and CEO Laura Chace. “It is even more exciting to congratulate and welcome our new officers and board members as we kick off our 2021 annual meeting here in Charlotte, gathering with our colleagues for the first time in more than two years.”

She noted that vaccinations and masks are required of all attendees throughout the conference.

The new members are:

Chair – Roger Millar, Secretary, Washington State Department of Transportation

Roger (above) oversees an agency that is the steward of a complex, multimodal transportation system and is responsible for ensuring that people and goods move safely and efficiently.

Vice Chair – Desi Ujkashevic, Global Director, Automotive Safety Engineering, Ford Motor Company. Desi brings nearly three decades of experience at Ford Motor Company, including global leadership focusing on safety, sustainability, advanced mobility and new market development.

Secretary – Monali Shah, Head of Industry Solutions, Google. In this role, Monali drives the creation of new solutions that address the needs of public sector agencies leveraging Google’s mapping and cloud capabilities.

Treasurer – Chris Armstrong, Vice President, CIRRUS/V2X at Panasonic USA. Chris provides product, program, and technical leadership for Panasonic’s partnerships with leading state Departments of Transportation to bring connected vehicle technology to U.S. roadways

Henry Liu, Mcity. Henry Liu will become the new director of Mcity at the end of the year. He is a tenured professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Michigan. He is also a Research Professor at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute and the Director for the Center for Connected and Automated Transportation.

Leslie Richards, General Manager, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Leslie joined SEPTA in 2019 after having been Secretary of Pennsylvania DOT. She has extensive leadership experience in the strategic planning and management of transportation projects in the planning and engineering fields over the past two decades and has worked in state and local government.

Victoria Sheehan, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. Victoria has served as Commissioner since 2015 and brings both transportation engineering and management experience to her current role. In 2020, she served as President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and has been engaged as a leader in many industry forums.