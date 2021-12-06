E-scooters used to gather road-surface asset-managment data

European micromobility firm Dott has successfully completed a trial with cycling technology firm See.Sense to record driving behaviors such as braking and swerving that can help to indicate uneven and rough road surfaces or potholes that cause a rider to react suddenly.

Data was also collected to compare surface types, and See.Sense’s data could identify consistent patterns on road, cycle path and footpaths. Understanding when riders are using footpaths could be another indicator of a poor quality road surface. Or it could be down to rider behavior, allowing Dott to prompt e-learning modules, revise speed limits when the change in surface is detected, or further investigate unsafe riding.

A number of Dott’s fleet were fitted with sensors from See.Sense, which monitored rider behaviour on the vehicles for a period of 10 weeks. The data collected covered 1,800 rides and a total distance of more than 3,300km with over 18 million sensor readings recorded in total. Throughout each journey, See.Sense’s monitors can detect changes in rider behavior and help better understand the user’s experience on the road.

Hot spots will be shared with the authorities to suggest improvements in road quality, helping make the streets safer for all users.

The trial demonstrates how Dott can collaborate with See.Sense, city authorities and transport departments to provide a reliable service to its riders whilst gathering information to improve road safety.

“Quality infrastructure is key to helping users of micro-mobility feel safe whilst on the road,” says Maxim Romain, co-founder and COO of Dott. “The results of this new trial, in partnership with See.Sense, reveal that Dott’s vehicles can do more than provide efficient, reliable and sustainable transport for its riders – they can also deliver valuable learnings to create smart cities which are safer and more pleasant for all residents.”

“Our technology has been created to provide safety focused data on the adoption and maintenance of infrastructure,” says Irene McAleese, co-founder and CSO, See.Sense. “We’re excited to partner with Dott on this project to demonstrate a scalable solution that provides cities with powerful data driven insights that will help cities unlock the true potential of micro-mobility.”

Following the success of the trial, Dott is exploring implementing the solution both more widely across London, and into other European cities.