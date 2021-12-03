Iteris lands $1.4m task order to support smart mobility in Florida

Iteris has been awarded a $1.4 million task order from Metric Engineering to support the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program.

FDOT’s integrated corridor management (ICM) program with Iteris supports its goals to maintain travel time reliability, reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety and mobility, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians.

By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to sustainable environmental and air quality improvements.

Under the terms of the five-year sub-contract agreement, with Metric Engineering, Iteris will be the lead consultant for the arterials in the regional traffic management center, as well as lead the signal timing program in conjunction with three other firms that will improve traffic flow, enhance public safety and decrease stops throughout central Florida.

“We are proud to continue to support FDOT’s goal of improving the safety, mobility and sustainability of Florida road users by embarking on this regional integrated corridor management project,” says Jeff Gerken, regional vice president, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services in Florida, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”