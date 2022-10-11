Chicago has most unsafe roads in Inrix five-city report

Inrix has released a report providing an in-depth look at intersection collision data in five of the largest US cities: Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Chicago recorded the largest number of crashes, followed by LA, Dallas, Washington, DC and Seattle. All five cities where found to be well above the national average for total collisions at intersections, which stands at 40%: Chicago had 58%; Dallas 65%; LA 57%; Seattle 48%; and Washington, DC 44%.

The most dangerous intersections in these cities are: Chicago – South Rockwell & West Cermak Road; Dallas – Canton Street & South Malcolm X Boulevard; DC – Grant Street Northeast & Minnesota Avenue Northeast; LA – West 76th Street & South Broadway and Seattle – East John Street & East Madison Street

The full report is now available to read online