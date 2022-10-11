VIDEO: V2X school-bus priority pilot results

The results of a school bus traffic signal priority pilot program, conducted with the Fulton County, Georgia School System (FCSS), have been published. The report, prepared by independent consultant Kimley-Horn, provides exact numbers and observations of the bus drivers.

The study examined how giving green lights at traffic signals to two FCSS buses performed at 62 intersections. The results show C-V2X technology: Enhanced onboard safety of students and bus driver;

improved route reliability and on-time performance; allowed more students to participate in a breakfast program; led to a reduction in fuel consumption and harmful emissions; and helped to address the national bus driver shortage – 86% of the nation’s school systems report shortages.