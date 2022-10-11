Ito World appoints Deborah Kobewka as CEO

Transit technology company Ito World has appointed Deborah Kobewka as its new chief executive officer. Taking over from Johan Herrlin, she joins the company at a time of strong growth and performance.

Kobewka will be Ito World’s first ever female CEO, joining the women who make up just 5% of c-suite level in the UK tech industry. New to the transport industry, she brings with her over three decades of experience working in data and analytics in the private and public sectors, in the UK, USA, Europe and Asia.

Most recently, Kobewka was CEO of pharma intelligence and analytics firm Evaluate Ltd, where she presided over significant growth in revenue and led it through two major re-investments by private equity firms, culminating in a $1.2bn merger with US based MMIT (Managed Markets, Insight & Technology LLC).

Prior to this, she served with the Department of International Trade as MD of Healthcare UK and has also held senior roles at IMS Health (now IQVIA), including as president for the China and Asia Pacific regions.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and talented team, during what is an extremely exciting time for the business,” says Kobewka. “Ito World has a great track record of providing accurate, mission critical data and insights to its customers helping them solve transport challenges for the millions of passengers they serve. It’s a real honour and career highlight to be part of Ito’s mission to reduce pollution and congestion by encouraging the use of shared and sustainable transport.”

Vincent Smith, chairman of Ito World, comments: “We’re excited to welcome Deborah to the Ito team and take the business forward into an exciting phase of growth. She brings with her a wealth of experience in data and analytics, and direct experience of working with private and public sector clients and partners.”