Transport Scotland awards services contract to Cubic

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) has been awarded a Traffic Scotland Systems Contract (TSSC) by Transport Scotland.

As part of the five-year initial term contract, CTS will provide support, maintenance, modernisation and development services to ensure maximum availability of the systems that deliver the Traffic Scotland Service, which includes road network management and support for Transport Scotland’s public-facing website.

The contract extends CTS’ long-standing relationship with Transport Scotland in the provision of systems support. CTS will provide Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), Web-based Information Systems and databases, and support ICT systems and IP communications-orientated computer systems. This will enable the collection and distribution of real-time traffic information relating to incidents and events taking place on the Scottish Trunk Road and Motorway networks.

The Traffic Scotland Service plays a pivotal role in the safe, efficient, and effective operation of the Trunk Road network. CTS has developed and maintained software relating to this contract since 1993, providing a wide range of specialist intelligent transportation services delivered from its offices in Stockton-on-Tees and Scotland.

Arcadis IBI Group, a recognised leader in the ITS field, will support CTS as part of the contract. Arcadis IBI Group has served as consultants, designers, systems, and software developers on projects with local and national highway and transport organisations, both in the U.K. and overseas. Working closely on this project and with their joint expertise, CTS and Arcadis IBI Group will help to deliver the Scottish Government’s vision for transport, making a real difference for people and businesses using the national transportation networks

“The Traffic Scotland service plays a vital role for people using our trunk roads, closely monitoring the network and providing key travel information for road users 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” says Stewart Leggett, director of Roads for Transport Scotland. “This award of the Traffic Scotland Systems Contract will ensure that the Traffic Scotland Service continues to support the safe, efficient and resilient operation of Scotland’s trunk roads and I look forward to Cubic building on the success of the service in recent years.”

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Cubic in the on-going delivery of this important service,” says Peter McGillion, head of ITS systems for Transport Scotland. “We look forward to developing our ITS Systems further to support the needs of Scotland.”

