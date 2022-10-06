VIDEO: First manned ‘air-taxi’ eVTOL flight completed in Italy by Volocopter

Volocopter has competed its first manned ‘air taxi’ flight in Italy, with a view to deploying commercial services by the end of 2024. The flight utilised new ‘Vertiport’ infrastructure at Rome’s airport, which could one day be the interchange point for passengers disembarking airplane flights to continue their journey to the city centre via eVTOL – in minutes.

Volocopter is among the vehicle developers racing to deploy ‘air-taxis’. eVTOLs (electric vertical take off and landing vehicles) are the new urban mobility solution that could be thought of as the closest thing to flying cars we have today.

“Today’s event represents a significant milestone in our path as pioneers in testing and implementing Advanced Air Mobility in Italy, and in playing our part in making urban transports increasingly sustainable and seamless,” commented Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma. “The opening of the first vertiport in Italy and the first crewed eVTOL flight represent a remarkable step towards the activation of the first AAM routes between Fiumicino airport and Rome city centre by the end of 2024, ahead of the Jubilee, to offer our contribution to our city and our institutions in welcoming the international tourist flows with a ground-breaking, innovative service.”