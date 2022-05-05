Live demos planned for ITS European Congress

Arttendees to this year’s ITS European Congress in Toulouse (May 30 – June 1, 2022) are being invited to witness state-of-the-art products and solutions in real-life scenarios at the 25000m2 outdoor demonstrations area.
The range of demonstrations – which will take place right outside the MEETT Conference and Exhibition centre – will include autonomous vehicles, drones, tele-operated services, driving assistance and high-precision location systems.
The outdoor demonstration area will be open all day long during the the days of the ITS European Congress and all participants can try them out – if you are registered at the ITS Congress, no booking is required!
Demonstrations include:
Auvetech
EasyMile
EP Tender
This Batteries as a Service demo will feature a= Fiat 500e cabrio, capable of traveling with peace of mind on demand thanks to an add-on powerbank trailer. 94 kWh total battery capacity, charging 60 kWh in 2 minutes by adding or swapping seamlessly a battery module. Indulge yourself to be surprised and seduced.
Orange5GCroCo
The Anticipated Cooperative Collision Avoidance (ACCA) demo relies on the ACCA technology enabled by mobile network connectivity, the presence of road critical events, such as traffic jams, is communicated to vehicles in their vicinity. Thus, corrective actions, such as progressive braking, can be anticipated in order to induce smoother and more homogeneous vehicle reactions in situations when typical sensors will have no visibility or a short detection range (a few hundred meters).
Vicomtech
During ITS Congress, Vicomtech will demonstrate the ACCURATE solution, a vehicle highly accurate localization system. The system is built on Valeo’s Vulcano TCU with automotive grade, mass market dual frequency GNSS receiver and MEMS IMU. It runs Hexagon’s Software Positioning Engine and TerraStar X correction service to enable lane level positioning. This is complemented by a Localization Unit that uses computer vision technology to increase the system’s performance including Lidar and radar for map matching and map reconstruction.
XSun
The drone SolarXOne will only be on display in the demonstration area.