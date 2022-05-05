Live demos planned for ITS European Congress

Arttendees to this year’s ITS European Congress in Toulouse (May 30 – June 1, 2022) are being invited to witness state-of-the-art products and solutions in real-life scenarios at the 25000m2 outdoor demonstrations area.

The range of demonstrations – which will take place right outside the MEETT Conference and Exhibition centre – will include autonomous vehicles, drones, tele-operated services, driving assistance and high-precision location systems.

The outdoor demonstration area will be open all day long during the the days of the ITS European Congress and all participants can try them out – if you are registered at the ITS Congress, no booking is required!

Demonstrations include:

Auvetech Auvetech is an Estonian company that creates autonomous transportation solutions for easing the last-mile bottle necks in cities and other areas. Our shuttle fits eight passengers and can be used in a variety of environments. So far, the shuttles have been operating in 10 different countries in Europe.

EasyMile Get on board EasyMile autonomous shuttle service between the visitors entrance and the Congress center! Discover EasyMile, software and driverless mobility solutions provider and its people mover solution, the EZ10, the most-deployed driverless shuttle in the world connecting transport in both private and public locations.

EP Tender This Batteries as a Service demo will feature a= Fiat 500e cabrio, capable of traveling with peace of mind on demand thanks to an add-on powerbank trailer. 94 kWh total battery capacity, charging 60 kWh in 2 minutes by adding or swapping seamlessly a battery module. Indulge yourself to be surprised and seduced.

Orange5GCroCo The Anticipated Cooperative Collision Avoidance (ACCA) demo relies on the ACCA technology enabled by mobile network connectivity, the presence of road critical events, such as traffic jams, is communicated to vehicles in their vicinity. Thus, corrective actions, such as progressive braking, can be anticipated in order to induce smoother and more homogeneous vehicle reactions in situations when typical sensors will have no visibility or a short detection range (a few hundred meters).

Vicomtech During ITS Congress, Vicomtech will demonstrate the ACCURATE solution, a vehicle highly accurate localization system. The system is built on Valeo’s Vulcano TCU with automotive grade, mass market dual frequency GNSS receiver and MEMS IMU. It runs Hexagon’s Software Positioning Engine and TerraStar X correction service to enable lane level positioning. This is complemented by a Localization Unit that uses computer vision technology to increase the system’s performance including Lidar and radar for map matching and map reconstruction.