Teledyne FLIR shows how to prototype four ITS machine vision applications

Teledyne FLIR is showcasing the capabilities of its new Quartet Embedded Solution for TX2. This customized carrier board enables easy integration of up to 4 x USB3 machine vision cameras at full bandwidth.

Embedded vision components are ever popular and being incorporated into a plethora of applications. What all these applications have in common is the need to pack more functionality into tight spaces. Often, it is advantageous for these systems make decisions on the edge. The Quartet enables such systems, including the ability to prototype quickly,

The Quartet with Spinnaker SDK pre-installed can enable a variety of ITS use cases including:

License plate recognition using deep learning Vehicle type categorization using deep learning Vehicle color classification using deep learning ision through windshields (even past reflection and glare).

You can read more about exactly how prototypes of these systems were built and set up at the FLIR website.