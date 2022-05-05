Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»Teledyne FLIR shows how to prototype four ITS machine vision applications

Teledyne FLIR shows how to prototype four ITS machine vision applications

0
By on ITS, Machine Vision / ALPR

Teledyne FLIR is showcasing the capabilities of its new Quartet Embedded Solution for TX2. This customized carrier board enables easy integration of up to 4 x USB3 machine vision cameras at full bandwidth.

Embedded vision components are ever popular and being incorporated into a plethora of applications. What all these applications have in common is the need to pack more functionality into tight spaces. Often, it is advantageous for these systems make decisions on the edge. The Quartet enables such systems, including the ability to prototype quickly,

The Quartet with Spinnaker SDK pre-installed can enable a variety of ITS use cases including:

  1. License plate recognition using deep learning
  2. Vehicle type categorization using deep learning
  3. Vehicle color classification using deep learning
  4.  ision through windshields (even past reflection and glare).

You can read more about exactly how prototypes of these systems were built and set up at the FLIR website.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts