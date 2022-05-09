Yunex Traffic wins Clean Air Zone contract in Sheffield, UK

Siemens Mobility company Yunex Traffic has been contracted to design, supply and install a Clean Air Zone ANPR camera monitoring and enforcement solution across Sheffield city centre in the UK.

The introduction of the Class C Clean Air Zone (CAZ) follows research undertaken by the city council, which showed that air pollution contributes to around 500 deaths a year in Sheffield, with the largest cause of pollution being transport and diesel vehicles.

The Class C scheme will discourage drivers of the most polluting buses, coaches, taxis and goods vehicles from entering and encourage them to upgrade to cleaner, low or no emission vehicles.

Yunex Traffic has worked closely with the council, the Department for Transport’s Joint Air Quality Unit and other programme partners to develop a system that will improve air quality across the city centre.

“Following the research undertaken by Sheffield City Council, we are delighted to be working with the team to deliver a Clean Air Zone solution that meets the city’s specific needs,” says Wilke Reints, managing director of Yunex Traffic UK. “Once live in 2023, the Clean Air Zone will play a vital role in not only changing drivers’ behaviour, but ultimately reducing transport emissions and improving the health of those living and travelling in Sheffield.”

Yunex Traffic’s Sicore II ANPR cameras will be installed at 26 permanent locations across the city. The cameras will identify and register every vehicle that enters the zone. The captured information is then interfaced with the UK government’s national Clean Air Zone database for vehicle checking and payment. Money raised through penalty charges will only be used to cover the costs of operating the zone itself, to support owners of affected vehicles, and for other schemes to improve air quality.

Images: Yunex Traffic