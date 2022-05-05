Michigan funds six new services to support EV adoption

Six mobility companies – Chargeway, eCAMION, ElectricFish, Fleet Lab, MoGo and Volta – will receive more than US$577,000 in total funding through the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform, which provides grants to mobility and electrification organizations looking to deploy solutions across the US state of Michigan.

Chargeway will work with car dealerships to help improve the customer experience and simplify and accelerate EV sales. The launch of a new software platform will serve as a training and sales tool for dealerships and an educational tool for car shoppers.

eCAMION will install its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Port Austin, a remote area where the energy grid doesn’t have the power to support an influx in demand. The system will operate independently and act as a buffer to the electric grid while relying on very little power, making it ideal for supporting EV charging in more remote, rural areas.

ElectricFish will deploy its microgrid-integrated DC Fast Charging system at a public site where DC Fast Charging would otherwise be challenging due to grid constraints. The solution will charge EVs as well as provide backup energy to a local grid feeder to boost the site’s resiliency.

Fleet Lab is working with rural school districts to deploy an electric transit system that will help address extreme driver shortages, eliminate hazardous bus stops, and slash student travel times, which can be up to four hours per school day.

MoGo will build an electric charging bike share station with a solar panel roof in a lower income neighborhood of Detroit. Solar energy will enable the company to drastically reduce its carbon footprint – not only for e-bike charging, but for bike maintenance team pickups and returns.

Volta and DTE Energy will design a program that will install DC Fast charging stations in lower-income and environmentally-challenged communities. A portion of the funds will be applied to educate customers on the benefits of EVs and available incentives that can make them more affordable.

“Whether we are supporting electric vehicle manufacturing, industry-leading research campuses, or training the talent of the future to adapt to this electrified landscape, we understand in Michigan the value of innovating in our current mobility ecosystems to support the needs of the future,” said Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “These grant recipients represent the next phase in our state’s evolution as a mobility leader and will undoubtedly help pave the way for our continued economic growth and success in this space.”

“As the legacy automaker in the country, Michigan is uniquely positioned with the right combination of knowledge and resources to lead the charge of widespread vehicle electrification,” said Trevor Pawl, chief mobility OFME. “We are proud to support these visionary companies as they work to make the future of electrification and sustainable, equitable mobility a reality.”