Partnership provides single-access EV charging solutions in London

Moove has partnered with Paua to develop the first end-to-end EV charging network app solution in the mobility industry. Leveraging Paua’s technology, Moove Charge will support Moove customers in their transition to electric vehicles by providing a simplified, all-in-one access solution to more than 6,600 charge points in London without paying a hefty monthly subscription fee to multiple CPOs.

London has a fast-growing network of EV charge points; however, these are operated by a fragmented market of charge point operators (CPOs) and suppliers. Furthermore, charging requires forward planning to locate charge points and account for charge time. This is even more pivotal for ride-hailing drivers where time lost can heavily impact their earning capacity. Crucial to drivers is the ability to access a vast network of rapid and fast chargers, which is currently spread across over 25 separate CPOs, each with its own app making navigation of the supply landscape and access to charge points cumbersome. Inadequate visibility of the available charge points across different networks is often a source of frustration among new adopters of EVs.

The Moove Charge app has been designed specifically with these pain points in mind and facilitates a frictionless transition by providing easy location and ease of access to the largest network of slow, fast and ultrafast EV charge points across London.

Moove offers EVs at competitive rates to its customers and helps to improve the productivity of ride-hailing drivers through value-added services like Moove Charge, which provides a cost saving of up to £340 (US$412) per year, or approximately 12% of average annual EV charging cost.

“Moove is an impact-led company committed to the electrification of mobility,” says Charlotte Bailey, head of Europe at Moove. “Our mission is to empower mobility entrepreneurs on ridesharing, e-logistics and last-mile delivery platforms to be more productive and successful, and to achieve financial security. Paua has been a fantastic partner in our mission to support our customers in their transition to EVs.”

“Soon Londoners will be able to select electric driven forms of transport for all their journeys from micromobility, private hire, busses and even their personal car,” adds Niall Riddell, CEO and co-founder at Paua. “Providing a universal charging solution to enable this removes another barrier to the adoption of electric vehicles.”