TTi to host live webinar with HERE Technologies on smart data use

As transportation agencies around the world grapple with post-pandemic traffic surges and the need to improve safety while also building and maintaining infrastructure, so the importance of real-world data has become greater than ever before.

It is timely, therefore, that TTi is to host a free webinar on just this subject in association with HERE Technologies, one of the world’s leading suppliers of real-time, real-world location data for the transportation industry

The event, entitled, Using Reality Data for Safer Roads and Faster Infrastructure Updates, will see five data experts come together to discuss the ways in which the right data can assist transport departments, at 15:00 BST on Tuesday July 26, 2022.

The panel discussion, hosted by TTi editor Tom Stone, will look at ways in which data can be used to facilitate the best and safest traffic operations and planning decisions – with particular reference to ClearGuide, from HERE partner Iteris, which utilizes an intuitive and easy-to-use interface.

In the second half of the discussion HERE associates from Bentley Systems and WSP will focus on a case study of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program in Oregon and Washington state, and reveal how HERE Lidar and traffic data is combining with digital twin technology to enable faster, better decisions, saving time and reducing costs in this project.

“I’m really excited to be hosting this discussion,” says Stone. “The interest levels we see in the power of data to assist traffic management are continually growing. The agencies who get the edge are the ones who know how to use data in the smartest way. This webinar will help enable that. And with the opportunity for a live Q&A at the end, attendees will have the chance to get their own personal questions answered by the experts.”

The data experts

Dan Abugov – Senior Partner Manager, HERE Technologies. Dan has been with HERE Technologies for 14 years in various roles and is currently public sector partner account manager. Before joining HERE Mr. Abugov worked at the intersection of database and geospatial technologies for companies like Hexagon and Oracle Corporation.

Scott Perley – Vice President, Performance Analytics at Iteris, Inc.

Bibhuti Aryal – Solutions Architect, Bentley Systems. Bibhuti began his career as a software engineer developing in-house solutions and providing internal consulting for a local government agency in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has since gone on to provide technical, business, and management consulting to organizations in various industries, such as logistics, retail, financial services, insurance, and Infrastructure. He has been working with Bentley Systems for the past 10 years with a focus on solutions for the mobility industry where he now serves as a solutions architect leading efforts to address emerging challenges for users utilizing the latest technologies, such as AI-ML, mixed reality, and digital twins.

Thomas Coleman – Vice President and Director, WSP USA Visualization & Data Intelligence Group. Thomas is a leader in innovation and assisting multi-disciplinary teams to apply new technologies and digital twins on projects nationwide. His current work includes implementing WSP USA’s first digital twin solution for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program.

Alan Yung – Business Solutions Architect, HERE Americas Public Sector. Alan crafts solutions for our federal, state and local government customers. Alan has over 20 years of experience working on innovative technologies and solutions for various industries and customer verticals.

Register now to reserve your place in the audience at this free webinar