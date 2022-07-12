Podcast 28: The false claims made for autonomous vehicles – an interview with Peter Norton

Peter Norton is associate professor of history in the Department of Engineering and Society at the University of Virginia. In this interview he talks about his recent book Autonorama: The Illusory Promise of High-Tech Driving, and argues that driverless vehicles cannot ever make personal, automotive transport completely safe, congestion-free, sustainable and inclusive, as some tech companies and automakers are promising. Instead he says the salesmanship behind the driverless future is distracting us from investing in better ways to get around. Subjects of the discussion include smart highways, the focus on autonomous vehicles and the importance – or otherwise – of ITS.

