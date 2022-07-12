Alternative Fuel Corridors now cover all US states

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced the latest round of Alternative Fuel Corridor designations which will help build out the national electric vehicle charging network.

With 249 new designations, all 50 US States, Washington DC and Puerto Rico now have Alternative Fuel Corridor designations. The designations cover 190,000 of the 222,000 miles of the National Highway System, which carries 55% of Vehicle Miles Travelled nationally.

This sixth round of Alternative Fuel Corridors resulted in the addition of more new miles of corridors than any other round since the initiation of the program in 2016.

“Whether you drive an electric sedan or an electric pickup truck, or any other EV that saves you money at the pump, you need to be able to count on finding chargers along the road as easily as a gas station,” says US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re pleased to announce the latest round of Alternative Fuel Corridor designations, which will accelerate deployment of an EV charging network that covers every part of our country.”

Under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding is directed to designated EV Alternative Fuel Corridors.

“These Alternative Fuel Corridor designations will bring EV charging stations to more locations nationwide,” says Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “Having a national EV charging network is key to our transition to electric and alternative fuel vehicles, which in turn will save drivers money and reduce emissions that worsen climate change.”

Earlier this year, USDOT announced nearly US$5 billion over five years under the NEVI Formula Program that would help states build out a national electric vehicle charging network, followed by proposed minimum standards to help ensure the national EV charging network is user-friendly, reliable, and accessible to all Americans.