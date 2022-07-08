Zenzic launches third CAM scale-up programme in the UK

Zenzic, the UK organisation for connected and automated mobility (CAM) development, is launching the third year of its CAM Scale-Up Programme, which offers selected start-ups and SMEs an opportunity to verify their innovative CAM solutions at pace.

This follows the recent UK government announcement of a £40 million investment in the sector, which it believes will be worth £42 billion to the UK economy by 2035 and create 38,000 new skilled jobs.

Zenzic, in partnership with Plug and Play, offers selected start-ups and SMEs the opportunity to test their products or services at the CAM Testbed UK in real world and controlled environments.

Participating companies will be given access to a share of £500,000 UK government funding through the Centre of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles; testing facilities in controlled and real-world environments through CAM Testbed UK; technical and business assistance with access to corporate partners as well as the wider CAM Ecosystem; investment support from Plug and Play and its global investment accelerator platform; and Zenzic’s insights from the UK Connected and Automated Mobility Roadmap to 2030.

Mark Cracknell, programme director – CAM, Zenzic, says: “As the UK government rolls out investment for the commercial deployment of CAM, this year’s programme will support these ambitions by giving more start-ups and SMEs the opportunity to accelerate their products to market”.

“After the success of the previous programmes, we are pleased to provide further funding for the third cohort of the Zenzic CAM Scale-Up programme,” says Michael Talbot, deputy head at the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles. “One of the continued barriers to entry for start-ups and SMEs is access to testing facilities. This programme offers these exciting companies the opportunity to test and verify their innovative technologies through the world-leading CAM Testbed UK.”

Images: Adobe Stock.