AUDIO: Preparing transportation for an active US hurricane season in 2022

In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast, David Bierling, a research scientist with Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) discusses predictions for an especially active hurricane season in 2022 and how the research he is doing can assist with transportation planning long before extreme weather strikes. To hear the whole interview and more like it, visit the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

David Bierling’s research areas include hazardous materials transportation analysis; port infrastructure, operations and environmental issues; and emergency response equipment test and evaluation. He holds a doctorate in urban and regional science and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from Michigan Technological University. David has conducted research projects for, among others, the Transportation Research Board of The National Academies, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Transportation.

