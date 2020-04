Here Technologies gets certification for use in widely used application development platform

“No matter the environment users deploy, Here offers developers high quality location data, services and technical support at global scale,” said Mithun Dhar (left), vice president, developer relations at Here Technologies. “We’re excited about our Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification and how it can extend our ability to provide the enterprise developer community with the tools they need to implement cloud strategies that best serve their end customers.”

') } // --> ') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write(' ') } // --> ') } else if (width >= 425) { console.log ('largescreen'); document.write('') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

Software developers and data scientists working for companies across industries utilise the Here platform to tap enterprise grade location data and technology, including fleet utilisation, supply chain optimisation, urban mobility and more. Each industry has vastly different needs from an architectural solution perspective.

“With a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator, Here is now a part of the Red Hat Partner Connect ecosystem and accessible to all of our customers via Red Hat OpenShift,” said Julio Tapia, senior director, Cloud Platforms ecosystem, Red Hat. “Kubernetes Operators help encode the human operational logic normally required to manage services running as a Kubernetes-native application, aiming to make day-to-day operations easier. With a certified Operator on Red Hat OpenShift, HERE users can begin experiencing the next level of benefits from a Kubernetes-native infrastructure, with services designed to ‘just work’ across the cloud where Kubernetes runs.”