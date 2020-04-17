Intertraffic launches first ever webinar programme during original Amsterdam show week

In this first webinar Carlo van de Weijer, general manager of the Eindhoven AI Systems Institute at Eindhoven University of Technology, will interview three mobility professionals about the effect of the coronavirus on mobility and on their organisation, as well as getting their views on smart mobility, traffic management, and connected, cooperative and automated driving.

The experts taking part will be Aurélien Cottet, MaaS initiatives coordinator at Transdev; Paul Speirs, global head of pre-sales at PTV Group and Chris de Veer, sector manager for smart mobility at the Province of Noord-Holland/Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. There will also be an introduction from Intertraffic Amsterdam exhibition manager Joyce de Winter.

“In post-Corona era, will we experience a rapid return in the field of mobility towards long traffic jams, packed trains during rush hour and crowded airports?” asks webinar host Carlo van de Weijer (left). “Or will our experience with conference calls make us finally decide to refuse to go back to blocked traffic? Or will some remaining fear of contamination make public transport and shared cars less popular and make people want to shift to individual modalities such as the bicycle and car? In any case we might see some trends to be leveraged by the crisis; I look forward to sharing the thoughts and knowledge of the experts in this webinar”

The Intertraffic team promises to continue serving its community, sharing knowledge and creative ideas and initiatives with further online knowledge sessions and activities to follow after this one. Subjects will include new aspects of the mobility transition, as well as unexpected impacts and innovative remodelling and re-engineering of concepts in changing times.