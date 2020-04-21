Traffic Technology Today
Aimsun launches free Viewer for mobility models, to aid home workers

Traffic modelling software company Aimsun has launched the Aimsun Next Viewer, totally free of charge, as part of a growing range of measures to aid working from home. The Viewer allows third parties to check mobility model outputs remotely, even if they don’t have access to Aimsun Next modelling software themselves.

The Viewer’s focused functionality means that even non-modellers will find it easy to operate. It allows a remote project owner, stakeholder or consultant to replay a recorded simulation or to retrieve data from a previous execution of any Aimsun Next model. Users of the Viewer are free to filter and customise what they see, but since there is no need to make changes, there are no editing functions and the focus is entirely on visualiasation.

“From a consultancy perspective this is really exciting,” says Paolo Rinelli, global head of product management at Aimsun. “The Viewer will save so much time and effort: if project owners have a direct window into the transport modelling team’s progress, it gives them more agency in analysing outputs, which in turn enables closer involvement, better communication during a project, and a more efficient workflow.”
