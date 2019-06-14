Mapbox and Luxoft to introduce AI and AR to in-vehicle navigation

Swiss digital strategy and engineering consultancy Luxoft Holding Inc. has formed a partnership with USA-based live location data platform Mapbox to create new navigation systems featuring artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR).

With the evolving mobility ecosystem driven by personalization and on-demand Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) offerings, automakers and their suppliers are looking for ways to replace existing products and introduce personalizable multi-modal navigation systems. The two companies will jointly work on deploying and integrating Mapbox’s AI location data platform and AR navigation into infotainment and navigation systems to meet these demands.

Every month, more than half-a-billion monthly active users access the Mapbox map via applications built with Mapbox SDKs (software development kits), generating more than 300 million miles of driving data each day. This results in Mapbox incorporating more than 100,000 anonymized location updates per second: data to continuously detect unexpected traffic and changes in the road network. The Mapbox Traffic service currently covers 161 countries, and updates at a 5-minute granularity for 2.3 billion road segments worldwide.

The Mapbox Vision SDK delivers a 3D view of where the driver is, and works in tandem with the company’s Navigation SDK to project the route ahead in an augmented reality format. Users can shift the map’s perspective, mark important landmarks, or provide lane-level routing using the Vision SDK’s AR projection mode. In the partnership, Luxoft’s services will focus on the digital cockpit and passenger experience, autonomous driving and next-generation vehicle platforms, and connected mobility, from cloud infrastructure to mobile user experiences.

“We see a strong demand for multi-modal navigation experiences that seamlessly allow for feature-rich personalization, connectivity, and safety, giving passengers a choice in how they interact,” said Alwin Bakkenes, executive vice president of automotive at Luxoft. “By integrating the Mapbox AI location data platform and AR navigation into vehicles, automakers can offer a more personalized and fully customizable mobility navigation experience that connects customers with their automotive brand.”

Mapbox CEO, Eric Gundersen, commented, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Luxoft to bring AI and AR to in-vehicle navigation, with maps that understand the driver’s environment from both a street-level perspective and a bird’s-eye view, bringing a unique driver experience to car makers’ brands.”