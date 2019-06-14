SenSen supplying mobile parking enforcement systems to two Queensland cities

Australian intelligent transportation systems and services developer SenSen Networks Limited has been awarded new contracts to supply its automated parking enforcement vehicles to the country’s two largest local government areas.

In conjunction with its distribution partner, Duncan Solutions, an integrated parking systems supplier, SenSen has won a contract to provide the City of Gold Coast in Queensland with two of its SenFORCE mobile parking enforcement units, together with upfront revenue for the systems, software and commissioning of the units. The company will also earn annual recurring revenues and fees for the software license, maintenance and support services, under the three-year term of the contract. City of Gold Coast parking inspectors will use the two SenFORCE vehicles across the municipality to improve safety in school zones and to improve parking space availability and congestion.

Gold Coast’s Mayor, Tom Tate, recently announced a proposed massive A$544m (US$544m) spend on specific traffic congestion management initiatives over the next four years, after presenting a mid-life review of the City’s 2013-2031 Transport Strategy. The review highlighted the need for a multi-pronged approach to meeting the Gold Coast’s emerging transport challenges. Tate said, “We have a plan to roll out 53 projects over four years that focus on managing congestion across the city. These include major road projects, intersection upgrades, applying the latest technology to better manage our network, more active and public transport initiatives, and travel demand management.”

SenSen has also received new orders to supply two additional fully automated parking enforcement units to Brisbane City Council (BCC) under the Suburban Safety Mobile Technology Solution (SSMT) contract the company originally signed in 2017. The additional services include two new SenFORCE units, bringing the city’s total to five vehicle-mounted systems that will help automate parking enforcement, sign audit processes, and assist in managing the city’s traffic congestion problems. SenSen will earn upfront revenue for the systems, software and commissioning of the units, and will also earn annual recurring revenues under the terms of the contract.

SenFORCE is a vehicle-mounted, fully automated, end-to-end mobile parking enforcement system. A parking officer simply drives the outfitted through the area to be monitored, with all zones and parking rules (time and permit based) preloaded and automatically synchronized with the SenBOS cloud-hosted back-office software over a 3G/4G cellular network. A centimeter-accurate GPS system with RTK capability tracks the location of both enforcement and violating vehicles. Data fusion is performed on reads from different roof-mounted automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras, with violation penalty charges processed by the back-office system.