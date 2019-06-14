PayTollo expands app-based toll payment system into five new states

Smartphone app-based toll payment platform provider PayTollo has expanded its service offering and can now be used on major toll roads and bridges in California, Texas, Florida, Colorado and Washington State.

PayTollo’s mobile payment platform simplifies the tolling experience for drivers, from paying tolls across different toll roads and bridges to streamlined account management and billing, all through the use of its smartphone app. For toll authorities and road operators transitioning to all-electronic tolling (AET), PayTollo reduces costs and the time needed to collect funds by eliminating the need for DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) look-ups and paper invoices. PayTollo’s GPS Toll Recognition Technology algorithm and user interface delivers the ability to notify, verify and charge a user for toll crossings. Core to the PayTollo Platform is its patent pending GPS toll recognition technology (TRT), which is a proprietary algorithm and user interface that allows the ability to notify, verify and charge a user for toll crossings.

PayTollo was recently acquired by Automatic, a SiriusXM company that brings the power of connectivity to most cars on the road with its easy to install adapter and app. As an alternative to the PayTollo app, drivers can also use PayTollo’s tolling solution with an Automatic adapter, which is available for purchase online and will soon be available at several national and major online retailers. Automatic’s Connected Car Assistant (AUT-450C) adapter plugs into any car’s standard on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) port and connects to the cloud via cellular networks. By pairing Automatic’s app and in-car adapter, drivers are able to access various connected services, including applications that diagnose engine trouble, detect accidents, send emergency responses when needed, and now, toll payment. Automatic Labs is a division of Sirius XM, the world’s largest audio entertainment company.

“Expanding PayTollo’s service offering to now include California, Texas, Florida, Colorado and Washington is a major step forward in our effort to provide our streamlined tolling solution to drivers and toll authorities across the country,” said Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM’s EVP and division president for connected vehicles. “With this expansion, PayTollo now serves several of the country’s high traffic regions and our time-saving and easy to use technology has the potential to benefit millions more drivers.”