ITS America appoints new VP of Public Policy and Legislative Affairs

Matt Leasure (pictured), formerly with the US House of Representatives Transportation & Infrastructure (T&I) Committee, is joining the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) as vice president of Public Policy and Legislative Affairs.

Leasure spent the past nine years on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, first in Rep Peter DeFazio’s (D-OR) personal office and most recently at the T&I Committee, where he coordinated committee policymaking on transportation issues in the Pacific Northwest and was the lead for legislation and hearings on the US Department of Transportation’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the ITS America team,” says Laura Chace, president and CEO of ITS America. “His understanding of and experience with transportation policy on the Hill will be a tremendous benefit for our members, who are developing and deploying technology to transform mobility and create opportunities for everyone, no matter who they are or where they live.”

At ITS Americas, Leasure will lead legislative affairs and advance public policy and work with policy staff and other senior leaders to develop the association’s legislative goals.

“I’m really looking forward to working with ITS America staff and members to help realize their vision of using transportation technology to create a safer, greener, smarter, and more equitable future,” says Leasure. “With the historic investments included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we have a unique opportunity to transform transportation across the country, and ITS America is one of the key organizations focused on this critical work.”