AUDIO: What did Covid teach us about congestion?

In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast, Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) research scientists David Schrank explains how relatively small reductions in overall traffic volumes at peak times during Covid lockdowns had a much more dramatic effect than expected on congestion levels across networks. To listen to the whole interview, which also focuses on congestion in Texas, and more like it simply log onto the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: David Schrank has worked in urban mobility research for more than 30 years. He assesses congestion levels and costs throughout the United States to help transportation officials, policymakers, and the public understand the impacts of traffic changes on America’s roadways.