USDOT appoints Brian Cronin as ITS JPO’s acting director

The USDOT’s Intelligent Transportation Systems Joint Program Office (ITS JPO) has announced that Brian Cronin has been appointed as its acting director.

The appointment of Cronin follows the retirement of Kenneth M Leonard, who has stepped down after nearly 12 years in the role. Cronin will hold the position as acting director until a permanent director is announced.

Cronin is a safe pair of hands for this important position, having served 11 years in the ITS JPO. He is a recognized ITS leader, and his passion for innovation and collaboration position him well to help stakeholders deploy ITS solutions at scale.

Prior to this appointment as acting director, Cronin served as director for the Office of Safety and Operations Research and Development, at the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), for five years, and also director for the Office of Operations Research and Development, for two years.

In his most recent role, he provided executive leadership and guidance for improving and advancing transportation safety and operations-related technologies and innovations through research, development, and testing.

During his previous time with the ITS JPO, Brian served as the ITS research team leader, where he provided strategic leadership and direction in the development of ITS solutions to improve transportation mobility, safety, and the environment. He holds a Master’s Degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor’s Degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. Brian is also a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Maryland.