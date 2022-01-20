AUDIO: Are traffic jams the unavoidable price of economic prosperity?

In the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast from Texas A&M Research Institute, the organisation’s senior research scientist David Schrank, discusses the challenges around predicting and managing traffic demand – a task that has become even more difficult in recent months as Covid lockdowns dramatically change transportation usage patterns. In this clip Schrank considers whether congestion is the inevitable byproduct of prosperity. To hear the whole episode, entitled, When Traffic Takes Sick Leave: COVID’s effect on Texas roadways, and more like it, log onto the Thinking Transportation podcast homepage or find it on your favorite streaming service.

David Schrank has worked in urban mobility research for more than 25 years. He assesses congestion levels and costs throughout the United States to help transportation officials, policymakers, and the public understand the impacts of traffic changes on America’s roadways.