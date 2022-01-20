VIDEO: AASHTO Annual Meeting Special Report: Connecting on CAVs

This AASHTO Annual Meeting Special Report, Connecting on CAVs, focuses on AASHTO’s newly released Connected and Automated Vehicle Policy Principles. The set of 10 principles is intended to help advance the development of CAV technology, which promises to improve safety by reducing motor vehicle crashes. The policy principles are intended to be a “living document,” reviewed and updated annually to reflect changes in technology and policy. You can find AASHTO’s CAV policy principles at: cav.transportation.org.
VIDEO: AASHTO Annual Meeting Special Report: Connecting on CAVs0
