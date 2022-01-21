VIDEO: Wyoming first DOT to make 511 traffic info available on Alexa

Traffic Technology Today
Wyoming DOT is putting its 511 data into a situational data exchange, which means any third party can use the traffic information and push it out to users. One of the first platforms to make use of this is Amazon’s Alexa, meaning voice commands can be used either at home, or in Alexa-enabled-vehicles, to access up-to-the-minute traffic information direct from the DOT. Wyoming is the first state in the USA to disseminate its data on the Amazon platform.

