VIDEO: Why is London the last place in the UK to begin e-scooter trials?

Ever since the UK Government announced that it was bringing forward the legalisation of e-scooters in May 2020 – a move aimed to encourage active travel during the coronavirus pandemic – trials have been springing up all around the country. However, there wasn’t a testbed in London – until last week. TTi editor Tom Stone met with Dott’s general manager Duncan Robertson at the end of the first week of testing (June 11, 2021) to find out how the rollout has been going, to have a go himself and to ask, why has it taken so long?