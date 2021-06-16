Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»VIDEO: Why is London the last place in the UK to begin e-scooter trials?

VIDEO: Why is London the last place in the UK to begin e-scooter trials?

0
By on Multimodality & Micromobility, Videos

Ever since the UK Government announced that it was bringing forward the legalisation of e-scooters in May 2020 – a move aimed to encourage active travel during the coronavirus pandemic – trials have been springing up all around the country. However, there wasn’t a testbed in London – until last week. TTi editor Tom Stone met with Dott’s general manager Duncan Robertson at the end of the first week of testing (June 11, 2021) to find out how the rollout has been going, to have a go himself and to ask, why has it taken so long?

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts