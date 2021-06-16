New partnership will enhance C-ITS data exchange in Finland

Dutch and Finnish smart mobility specialists Monotch and Nodeon have announced that they have signed a partnership agreement for the deployment of C-ITS in Finland. The partnership will provide Finnish road authorities with the opportunity to adopt Monotch’s TLEX I2V software platform and take full advantage of its C-ITS services. The services being rolled out in Finland include traffic light priority, traffic light optimization and real-time information services for road users.

Monotch provides data flows via the TLEX platform by connecting traffic light controllers and other roadside equipment to service providers, the automotive industry, road authorities, emergency services and ultimately road users. TLEX I2V is a highly scalable system that is specifically designed to send and receive massive volumes of data with ultra-low latency. The ready-to-use technology with available interfacing and various protocol options is applied in the nationwide UDAP platform initiated by the Dutch Talking Traffic programme, in InterCor, Concorda and in the NordicWay3 project.

Nodeon has in-depth knowledge of technological traffic systems and data communication. The company’s overall design in smart traffic projects often includes the integration design of electrical, automation, data communication, tele and safety systems as well as lighting. The combined solutions will make a significant contribution to traffic flow optimization and real-time information to road users. Both companies believe that collaboration is essential for the further rollout of C-ITS technology and C-ITS data exchange services.

The deployment of ITS systems and data exchange via V2X platforms provides many benefits for the stakeholders in the C-ITS ecosystem. Road authorities can improve traffic flow and road safety and prioritize certain road users. Freight traffic, emergency services, public transport and cyclists can be given priority over other traffic at traffic lights. But more importantly, the platforms are used to inform road users real-time.

“[Monotch and Nodeon] will share experiences from C-ITS deployments in the Netherlands and implement them under new specifications and architectural set-ups that differ from our previous deployments,” says Gary Lin, international business developer at Monotch. “We are both confident to deploy the TLEX I2V platform in Finland, find pilot customers and realise the benefits of C-ITS services.”

“Monotch has gained a lot of experience in the field of data exchange in several European projects,” Lin continues. “If we can combine this with Nodeon’s expertise in implementing smart traffic projects, both parties can strengthen each other.”

“For us, C-ITS is a natural path to leave a mark on the development of the ITS sector and next-generation ITS solutions,” adds Aapo Pöyhönen, Nodeon director of sales. “I believe we can be an excellent deployment partner for V2X platforms in Finland.”