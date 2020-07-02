VIDEO: How coronavirus is enabling a new era of traffic data

The latest ITS (UK)’s coronavirus webinar has heard, from Innovate UK’s Karla Jakeman, how the pandemic has enabled unprecedented detail to be added to transportation datasets. “I would definitely say that if there is such a thing as a winner from this pandemic, that data is definitely it,” she said. “And in that we can use it to see how people have travelled, where people have travelled, when they’ve travelled to make sure that policy was correct, to help shape policy and to really help us understand the impact of different policies and whether people are socially distancing and what will trigger different behaviour patterns.”

Also contributing to this final episode of the current series run were former Transport Direct CEO Nick Illsley, ITS (UK) secretary general Jennie Martin and host, Paul Hutton.