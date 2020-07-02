Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»VIDEO: How coronavirus is enabling a new era of traffic data

VIDEO: How coronavirus is enabling a new era of traffic data

0
By on Covid-19, Data & Modeling, Videos

The latest ITS (UK)’s coronavirus webinar has heard, from Innovate UK’s Karla Jakeman, how the pandemic has enabled unprecedented detail to be added to transportation datasets. “I would definitely say that if there is such a thing as a winner from this pandemic, that data is definitely it,” she said. “And in that we can use it to see how people have travelled, where people have travelled, when they’ve travelled to make sure that policy was correct, to help shape policy and to really help us understand the impact of different policies and whether people are socially distancing and what will trigger different behaviour patterns.”

Also contributing to this final episode of the current series run were former Transport Direct CEO Nick Illsley, ITS (UK) secretary general Jennie Martin and host, Paul Hutton.

Share.

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts

Comments are closed.