#ITSA2023 VIDEO: Bosch showcases next-generation video solutions

By on Machine Vision / ALPR, Videos

Experts from Bosch – product owner Joel White and director Thomas Lang – explain why video detection in surface transportation is entering a new era in terms or accuracy, reliability and application potential – including solutions for vulnerable road user safety and congestion reduction. Bosch can be found at booth 709 at ITS America Conference & Expo at the Gaylord Resort in Grapevine, Texas, this week (23-27 April 2023).

