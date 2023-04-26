ITSA2023 VIDEO: Bosch showcases next-generation video solutions

Experts from Bosch – product owner Joel White and director Thomas Lang – explain why video detection in surface transportation is entering a new era in terms or accuracy, reliability and application potential – including solutions for vulnerable road user safety and congestion reduction. Bosch can be found at booth 709 at ITS America Conference & Expo at the Gaylord Resort in Grapevine, Texas, this week (23-27 April 2023).
#ITSA2023 VIDEO: Bosch showcases next-generation video solutions0
