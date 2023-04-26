Traffic Technology Today
#ITSA2023: Navtech Radar partners with Traffic Systems & Technology for US deployment

At the ITS America Conference & Expo in Texas this week (April 24-27) Navtech Radar and Traffic Systems & Technology (TS&T) have formed a new partnership to offer radar detection systems to the Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC region in the US. In this exclusive video interview Navtech Radar’s Louise Early and TS&T’s Roger Hale explain more about the new collaboration and the technology itself.

