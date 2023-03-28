Electric-bike-specific rider safety scheme launched in US

PeopleForBikes and the League of American Bicyclists have announced they will launch a new electric bicycle rider-specific safety curriculum this summer. A first-of-its-kind campaign, the curriculum will help new and experienced riders understand best practices specific to riding an e-bike.

Rapid growth in electric bicycle ridership in the US – with sales outstripping all other kinds of bicycle – the need has been recognised for safe, convenient, and easy-to-understand guidance on safe riding and responsible ownership, particularly for riders who may be returning to or are new to bicycling.

The e-bike rider education curriculum, which will launch in July 2023, was created in partnership by the bike industry and bicycling advocates and will offer clear, simple, and actionable steps anyone can take to increase their knowledge and confidence ahead of their next e-bike trip.

“The League is thrilled to be able to expand our cycling education curriculum to include tips and lessons tailored to meet the needs of people riding e-bikes,” says Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “By empowering more people to be able to ride an e-bike safely and skillfully, we can help more communities realize the benefits of a nation in which more people ride bikes. We’re grateful to PeopleForBikes for their partnership on this important initiative.”

The League of American Bicyclists, which has more than 200,000 members and supporters, has been the leader in cycling education for more than 50 years. Through a robust national network of certified instructors, the League reaches hundreds of thousands of adults and youth every year, providing the skills and tools to bike more often and more confidently.

The curriculum, taught as a series of instructional videos and quizzes, will feature guidance on responsible e-bike ownership, including an overview of the three-class model for electric bicycles, battery safety, how to prepare for your first ride, and how to properly store e-bikes. The riding curriculum will center around the League’s Smart Cycling program and help people learn how to ride safely and confidently, including roadway positioning, sharing the trail, riding predictably, and other safety measures when riding an e-bike.

“As more Americans realize the joy and value that electric bicycles can bring into their lives, it’s critical for industry and advocates to come together and welcome this growing wave of participation. Our e-bike rider safety curriculum offers educators and riders alike best practices to keep everyone informed, prepared, and safe on the road,” says PeopleForBikes President and CEO Jenn Dice. “We couldn’t do this work without the League of American Bicyclists, and their education instruction expertise, and look forward to ensuring a safer future for all riders.”

The PeopleForBikes Coalition has more than 325 supplier members and 1.4 million supporters in its grassroots network.