Yunex Traffic and Telnet sign London traffic signal maintenance contract

Transport for London (TfL) has signed new contracts with Yunex Traffic and Telent Technology Services Ltd to provide services vital to keeping London’s road network moving over the next eight years.

TfL manages all of the capital’s 6,400 automated traffic signal junctions and pedestrian crossings, one of Europe’s largest estates, which help to move traffic across both the TfL and borough road networks safely and efficiently.

TfL also manages the capital’s network of red routes, which make up 5% of London’s roads carrying 30% of the traffic, alongside other key infrastructure on the road network, including: A network 150 variable message signs, which deliver important traffic and safety information; Around 67,000 traffic light poles; 61 overheight vehicle detector sites, which help to ensure that vehicles passing under bridges meet vital height restrictions; and 813 CCTV sites across London, which are used by TfL and other partner agencies to help keep people moving on the road network.

This key infrastructure plays a vital role in the capital’s road network. Traffic lights are central to the safety of Londoners on roads and are hugely important in helping TfL to run a timely bus network. This infrastructure also allows TfL’s Control Centre to respond to incidents on the roads and ensure that people walking, cycling, using public transport and driving can travel safely. TfL’s management of the road network is central to its Vision Zero goal of eliminating deaths and serious injuries on the transport network.

The contracts with Yunex Traffic and Telent Technology Services Ltd are to supply, install, maintain and dispose of equipment needed for London’s automated traffic signals, variable message signs and overheight vehicle detectors. The new contract will extend Yunex Traffic’s existing maintenance contract to include a number of new boroughs in west and central London, including Westminster. TfL has also signed a contract with Telent Technology Services Ltd to maintain its network of CCTV cameras.

The new contracts will reduce operating costs, as well as making savings in capital improvement projects. The contracts also bring opportunities for new jobs and apprenticeships.

“London’s road network plays a vital role in enabling millions of journeys each day and we’re determined to ensure that people can walk, cycle, take the bus and drive as safely and efficiently as possible,” says Carl Eddleston, TfL’s director of network management and resilience. “This new traffic technology contract will ensure that some of our most important infrastructure is well installed and maintained for years to come, and I look forward to working closely with Yunex Traffic and Telent Technology services as they carry out this important work.”

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract,” says Wilke Reints, MD of Yunex Traffic in the UK. “Having worked closely with TfL for many years, we look forward to continuing to provide the maintenance and installation services that will help keep London’s complex road network running safely, sustainably and efficiently for everyone who uses it.”