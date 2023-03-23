Gulf Traffic rebranded to Intermobility Expo

The team behind Gulf Traffic, the region’s largest traffic and transport exhibition, has announced that the event has been rebranded to Intermobility Expo, following visitor feedback, and this year it will include a wider range of offerings in the road, rail, and transport sector.

According to event organizer, Informa, the exhibition, which has been running for 20 years under the Gulf Traffic name, aims to develop the transport and mobility industry and establish the Middle East as a logistics hub, connecting three continents: Asia, Europe, and Africa, while promoting long-term economic growth and competitiveness.

Taking place from November 21-23 at Dubai World Trade Center, this year the event will host more than 3,500+ trade visitors, 90+ speakers, 50+ seminar sessions, and 100+ exhibitors from 30 countries.

The expo is focused on the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region, providing a platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the field of future mobility and transportation. With the increasing demand for smart transportation solutions, this event serves as a hub for businesses to exchange ideas, form new partnerships, and showcase their solutions to a global audience.

Find out more about the event here: https://informaconnect.com/intermobility-expo/