Emovis to upgrade tolling system in Sozina tunnel in Montenegro

Monteput, the publicly-owned firm in charge of the maintenance of the Sozina tunnel in Montenegro, has awarded toll-based mobility solutions and services provider Emovis with a contract for the upgrade of the tunnel’s toll collection systems.

The tunnel links the capital city Podgorica to the key port of Bar. The nine-month delivery project includes the renewal of the existing 11 lanes with Emovis´ latest generation video tolling solution that is already in operation in other European countries.

Video tolling, also referred to as ‘pay by plate’, is an emerging automated, seamless payment method based on automatic recognition of license plates. A growing number of traditional barrier-tolled motorways are turning to video toll lanes to provide road users with a better travel experience and move them into modern future-focused tolling, while optimizing operating costs.

Christian Barrientos, CEO of Emovis, said, “This project reinforces Emovis’ presence in Europe and demonstrates our experience in upgrading traditional tolling systems to video tolling: a cashless, low maintenance and high performing alternative for those concessionaires and toll road operators that are seeking to deliver a simplified and better experience for their road users.”

Milan Ljiljanic, CEO of Monteput, added, “For the past 10 years, we have had extremely successful business cooperation with Emovis. We will supplement the current toll collection methods that we use at the Sozina toll station with the Video Tolling system solution. We believe that the introduction of these innovative solutions will further improve the throughput of vehicles at our toll station and provide our users with another very efficient way of toll collection.”