SRL expands into high-speed VMS sector in the UK

UK based mobile intelligent transport system (ITS) solutions provider, SRL Traffic Systems, is expanding into the high-speed variable message sign (VMS) market, with a multi-million pound investment in a fleet of large units designed for use on high-speed roads (dual-carriageways and motorways).

The Smart High Speed Messenger fleet will arrive with SRL late summer 2020 and is already extensively booked, reflecting strong demand for the UK manufactured Swarco product, which features active display dimensions of 2.4m (80 pixels) x 1.44m (48 pixels).

SRL’s Swarco VMS allow direct control by Highways England and local authorities, via their own Urban Traffic Management Control (UTMC) platforms.

The move into the high-speed VMS market follows SRL’s recent announcement of an ambitious fleet expansion, as it moved into the compact sign arena with the launch of the new Smart Portable Messenger. It also coincides with the July launch of the largest ITS depot in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Measuring around 12,000 sq ft, SRL’s new ‘super depot’ in Romford, Essex, will be the company’s VMS centre of excellence, offering high quality training and customer meeting facilities as well as accommodating the company’s equipment repair operation.

Replacing SRL’s Upminster outpost, the depot will also house a selection of products from the company’s wider hire and sale portfolio – including the Urban64 semi-permanent system – enabling their rapid mobilisation for the southern England market.

SRL’s super depot will be joined in August by the company’s new operation in Telford, designed to allow swifter delivery to the north of England and Wales. The Telford unit brings SRL’s distribution network to 29 operations, the largest in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

“SRL’s move into the high speed VMS market is the latest stage in an ambitious corporate expansion plan, and with the new Smart High Speed Messenger already generating demand, we are confident that it will prove successful,” says the company’s chief executive officer, Richard Tredwin. “The new super depot and Telford operations will further improve our speed of delivery, enhancing the market-leading customer service for which we are known.”

SRL is the exclusive UK and Republic of Ireland distributor of Swarco VMS. Swarco are the only full colour mobile VMS to have been designed specifically for the domestic market, where they are the highest resolution available.

They are TOPAS TR2516C approved and exceed CE specifications in accordance with BS EN 12966, providing legibility, energy-efficiency and luminance in excess of the standards required.