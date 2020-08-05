FLIR to reveal how to make US cities safer and smarter using thermal technology, in new webinar

FLIR has announced a new webinar, that will take place at 11am EDT, Tuesday 18 August 2020, in which its experts will reveal how thermal technology is revolutionizing traffic flow on roadways throughout the USA.

Those wishing to attend can register here, and on the day will learn how the combination of detection hardware and data analysis platforms can help make cities smarter and find out how to utilize smart city platforms such as Acyclica by FLIR to better understand travel times, traffic patterns and congestion.

The ability to identify and respond quickly to incidents on roadways and in tunnels is essential for any effective traffic management system. FLIR traffic cameras and sensors can reliably detect incidents such as collisions, stopped vehicles, and wrong-way drivers in challenging lighting and weather conditions and, when paired with our data analytics solutions, you get a real-time view of traffic in your area.

The importance of data analytics

Cities and Departments of Transportation rely on accurate real-time traffic information as well as reliable and effective detection equipment to ensure the efficiency of their day-to-day operations. Keeping apprised of traffic information can help increase network efficiency and even help save lives. Real-time traffic information is vital to the livelihood and safety of most major metropolitan cities, and FLIR provides some of the best solutions to detect and analyze their traffic in real-time.

Looking at the alternatives, gathering and deciphering such data can be really challenging. Float-car studies are expensive and time consuming. The data generated from them represents a narrow interval of time on a limited number of days, which may not represent typical conditions. Delay studies at individual intersections are similarly limited. Several agencies with only a few intersections interspersed throughout the region may not have been able to collect any actionable data. Rather than relying on a single interval of time as representative of typical conditions, Smart City platforms such as Acyclica by FLIR allow data to be collected and analyzed continuously over long periods of time, ensuring an accurate depiction of what is occurring on roadways in real time.

Intelligent transportation solutions for metropolitan areas

In metropolitan areas such as Phoenix or Henderson, the traffic management strategy of a single agency can have significant impacts on those surrounding it. Physical borders between agencies in such areas do not exist, and upstream traffic from one community can affect communities downstream. In such areas, using accurate and objective data to assess regional trends can vastly increase an agency’s ability to make fiscally responsible improvements.

Join FLIR on 18 August to discover how thermal technology is revolutionizing traffic flow on roadways throughout the USA.

Register here > https://flir.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/2315958506583/WN_6v9YpXKaSb6zREqJjE2aDA

Can’t make the date? Register today and we will send you a recording of the webinar.