Valerann ATMS joins UK Government G-Cloud

Valerann has announced that its flagship advanced traffic management system (ATMS), Lanternn by Valerann, is now available on the UK Government’s G-13 framework. This framework, owned by the UK Government Crown Commercial Service (CCS) makes the platform available for procurement by UK-based road traffic operators and government agencies.

Lanternn by Valerann is an innovative road data analytics solution that extracts value from roadway operational data and provides road operators with clarity of the real-time traffic situation using an AI-driven proprietary data fusion engine.

The UK Government G-Cloud is an initiative targeted at simplifying procurement of IT services by UK public-sector bodies and provides government agencies with a compliant way to purchase government-approved cloud-based services, eliminating the need for running tenders or competition procurement process.

By purchasing products through G-Cloud customers get transparency on offerings for the required services and can accelerate the deployment of new technologies. Additional benefits of procurement services through the digital marketplace, include:

Access to a broad range of government-approved suppliers;

Simplification of the procurement process by matching customers’ requirements to a list of preferred suppliers.

UK public sector organizations use the CCS Digital Market Place as a trusted platform for purchasing technology solutions.

“We are delighted to be approved by the UK Government and we are looking forward to helping UK road operators to increase safety of their roads by improving operators’ situational awareness thus empowering them to take informative data driven day-to-day and strategic operational decisions,” says Michael Vardi, CBO and co-founder of Valerann. “The growing number of vehicles on the roads presents increasing challenges in the efficient management of road traffic in terms of road safety and reduction in CO2 emissions. Our powerful data analytics solution takes advantage of disparate available data sources to eliminate the need for additional hardware deployment and deliver a comprehensive overview of real-time road situations through a cost-efficient AI-driven platform.”

