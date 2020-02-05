A Berlin-based performance artist created a virtual traffic jam on Google Maps using 99 second hand phones. Pulling them round the main streets of the German city in a cart, Simon Weckert’s Google Maps Hacks was able to trick the online navigation system into believing there was a traffic jam. The result was that drivers in the vicinity using Google Maps were diverted away from the cart, leaving Weckert to roam the car-free streets. Read our feature on the strengths and weaknesses of the rich traffic data provided by the ubiquity of smartphones HERE
Performance artist creates false Google Maps traffic jam alert
