Milestone reached on Miami-Dade County ATMS upgrade

Yunex Traffic has started installing nearly 3000 controllers and upgrading the traffic detection infrastructure in Miami-Dade County, Florida, USA.

This follows the recent deployment of Yunex Traffic’s TACTICS central traffic control system, a major milestone in Miami-Dade County’s seven-year traffic management upgrade and one of the company’s largest projects.

The new, state-of-the-art Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) will better serve commuters, transit users, pedestrians and cyclists throughout Miami-Dade County while increasing safety and operational efficiency and reducing emissions.

As well as replacing the outdated controllers with Yunex systems, crews will deploy networked detection devices at signalized intersections throughout Miami-Dade County.

“We’re proud to begin installation just 9 months after the Notice to Proceed,” said Nils Soyke, senior project manager for Yunex Traffic, which is part of Siemens Mobility.

Yunex Traffic says that the TACTICS system will unlock intelligent traffic management capability in the county and pave the way for adaptive signal control technology and automated traffic signal performance measures. These will allow county engineers to proactively manage and optimize traffic signals and improve traffic flow.

“We are modernizing our transportation system by deploying technology that moves people and freight more efficiently,” said Eulois Cleckley, director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works.

“Miami-Dade County is committed to improving mobility across all modes of transportation,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am thrilled to see progress with our new Advanced Traffic Management System. In a few years, the system will help drivers spend less time behind the wheel during their daily commute and improve the quality of life for our community.”

