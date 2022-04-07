Vaisala provides weather information to Volkswagen Group

The Volkswagen Group has integrated Vaisala’s weather intelligence into its infotainment systems.

Vaisala’s automotive infotainment weather offering provides local weather data and forecasts, precipitation information and weather warnings to enhance driver safety and experience.

Volkswagen Group brands Audi, Bentley, Porsche, Skoda and Volkswagen passenger cars are now using Vaisala’s weather information. The service is now fully integrated into the Volkswagen Group’s in-vehicle digital experience allowing drivers to easily discover precise weather insights to maximise convenience and support travel planning.

“Volkswagen Group brands and their customers can count on Vaisala for weather information and forecasts that are as good as having a meteorologist riding in your passenger seat,” said Petri Marjava, head of Automotive at Vaisala.