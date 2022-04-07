Dorset Council to use Vivacity Labs sensors to collect travel data

Vivacity Labs, the London-based transport technology scaleup, is partnering with Dorset Council in the UK to deploy its sensors as part of a major sustainable infrastructure development in the county.

Fifteen anonymous Vivacity Labs traffic sensors will be installed in Dorchester, Ferndown, Shaftesbury, Stapehill and Weymouth. The sensors will gather detailed and anonymous data 24/7 on transport modes, traffic flow and travel patterns and how they change over time.

As part of the Department of Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund, Dorset Council will work with Vivacity Labs to understand the current cyclist, pedestrian and traffic usage and trends in these areas.

The baseline data – collected over a monitoring period of five years – will be used to measure changes in behavior and modal shift following the implementation of active travel focused schemes, including new cycleways, walking routes and bus improvements.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the impact of data-driven decision making across the region, and providing Dorset Council with the insights it needs to achieve ambitions for a sustainable travel network,” says Mark Nicholson, CEO of Vivacity Labs. “At Vivacity we’re striving to make cities smarter, safer and more sustainable and we look forward to seeing how data will help Dorset Council in the long term.”

Images: Vivacity Labs and AdobeStock