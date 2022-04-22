Joliet, Illinois, contracts Iteris for smart mobility management

Iteris is to undertake a centralized traffic management system (CTMS) study for 130 key signalized intersections in Joliet, Illinois, USA to improve safety, mobility and sustainability for all road users.

Under a two-year contract, Iteris will provide services including master plan development for the new CTMS, field data collection and inventory, project development, stakeholder outreach, software procurement, detailed design of Phase A, and assistance with the bid process and construction engineering.

The program supports the City of Joliet’s goals to significantly reduce citywide travel time, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety and mobility, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption.

“We are proud to support the City of Joliet’s goals of improving safety, mobility and sustainability for all road users in the city by embarking on this smart mobility infrastructure management project,” says Scott Carlson, general manager and vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ mobility consulting services in the Midwest, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”