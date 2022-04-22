Spain’s Basque region to use barrier-free tolling by Kapsch

Kapsch TrafficCom is to provide a barrier-free toll system for heavy vehicles on multiple high-capacity roads in the Basque region of Biscay in northern Spain.

The system allows tolls to be managed automatically without the vehicle having to stop at the collection point, contributing to safer, smoother and more comfortable traffic flow for users.

The €12.5 million project, which was awarded by the public company Interbiak, will be carried out as part of a joint venture with Construcciones Amenábar over a period of about 20 months.

Kapsch TrafficCom’s Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology collects and processes toll data electronically and automatically and improves the flow of traffic on roads. All the sensors and equipment that make up the toll collection point can be incorporated in a single gantry.

The system can identify and record the front and rear number plates, continuously track all vehicles and electronic payment devices (TAGs) that circulate through the toll collection or control point and send them to Interbiak’s Central System for processing. The collection point system is designed to manage payment with the TAG device, while those vehicles that do not have this electronic payment device will be able to associate their number plate with a means of payment authorised by Interbiak.

“Our technology eliminates the traditional booths and barriers to maintain traffic flow and contributes to reducing emissions as the vehicle does not have to stop and start again in the collection area, similar to the technology applied in the M50 project in Ireland,” says Steve Parsons, sales director at Kapsch TrafficCom. “In addition, the entire system is flexible and scalable in functionality and capacity, so that as new needs are identified, they can be implemented without excessive changes.”