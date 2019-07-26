Monnit launches new dual-mode wireless vehicle detector-counter system

Utah-based Internet of Things (IoT) systems developer Monnit Corporation has released a new dual-mode wireless vehicle detector/counter for agencies, businesses and municipalities wanting to monitor auto traffic.

As a leading innovator in developing self-installed, cost-effective wireless sensor systems for government, commercial and industrial markets, Monnit has released the new ALTA Vehicle Detector/Counter as an affordable (sub US$200) unit that offers two options for organizations to monitor automotive traffic:

In vehicle detector mode, the sensor detects when a vehicle crosses a pneumatic tube and can be set to trigger an immediate alert;

In vehicle counter mode, the sensor counts vehicles that cross the pneumatic tube, providing valuable traffic data to transportation departments (DOTs) and commercial entities.

The ALTA sensor detects the presence of vehicles using a 9 feet (3m) long pneumatic tube that can be easily deployed with the included hose anchor and mounting spikes.

In Vehicle Detector Mode, the ALTA unit can:

Monitor bay entry and exit times;

Notify staff of customer arrival;

Monitor area access.

In Vehicle Counter Mode, it can be used for:

Counting total vehicles through a specific point;

Immediately identifying unusual traffic volume at self-serve facilities;

Analyzing customer behavior by time of day;

Managing fleets.

The ALTA sensor’s wireless data transmission system offers 3 to 4 times the range of standard sensor platforms, extending non-line-of-sight communications reach to 1,200+ feet (366m), through 12-14 walls typical. Using Frequency-hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) also allows ALTA sensors to have better interference immunity from other wireless devices. The ALTA sensor features include:

User-defined settings to account for number of vehicle axles;

Configurable text, email and call alerts;

Exceptional battery life that delivers 12+ years of monitoring using two AAs;

An optional solar-powered version;

Bank-level encryption that keeps data safe;

Global frequencies for international use.

“Working with billion-dollar businesses and new franchise owners alike, we have determined vehicle monitoring is becoming more vital for the modern business,” explained Brad Walters, Monnit’s CEO. “To eliminate the hassles of cords and limited data access, we have developed a system that eases deployment and maximizes data convenience. Valuable traffic info is now instantly available to managers via online dashboards and mobile apps. Traffic monitoring benefits many industries, and customers from restaurants to big box stores to local governments have expressed an operational need for reliable, convenient vehicle detection and counting.”