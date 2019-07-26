ERTICO-led project testing truck fuel optimization on long-haul trip across Europe

A multi-partner project led by ERTICO – ITS Europe has started a real-life test of its truck fuel optimization module with a long-haul delivery mission from Turkey to Italy carrying shipments for consumer goods companies IKEA and Electrolux.

The optiTruck project aims to reduce the fuel consumption of heavy trucks by up to 20%, and the consortium will put its Global Optimizer to the test with the long-distance freight transport mission through Turkey, Greece and Italy. The trial will involve data captured by two vehicles: a standard, non-modified baseline truck; and a testbed truck equipped with the Global Optimizer system. The optiTruck project’s Global Optimizer system consists of dynamic, intelligent control and prediction components designed for effective powertrain management. The Optimizer uses the environment data related to the transport mission, road topography, weather and road conditions and surrounding vehicles.

Two Ford F-Max Comfort Plus tractors with Otokar semi-trailers departed from Uşak in Turkey on July 17 carrying a shipment for IKEA, which partnered with optiTruck for the real-world testing. After taking the ferry from Igoumenitsa (Greece) to Brindisi (Italy), the drivers reached the IKEA logistics center in Piacenza, near Milan, on July 22. For the return journey, optiTruck partnered with Electrolux. After loading cargo at the white-goods manufacturer’s plant in Porcia (Italy), near Treviso on July 23, both trucks will travel back through Brindisi and Igoumenitsa, reaching Istanbul on July 28, having completed a 3,107 miles (5,000km) long, 12-day journey through three countries.

Jean-Charles Pandazis, senior manager at ERTICO and project coordinator for optiTruck, said, “In addition to the ten Innovation Elements developed by optiTruck, our biggest challenge is to test the system with a real mission on this international route that will highlight the importance of our work.”